SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

