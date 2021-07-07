SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,207 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

