SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,300 shares of company stock worth $5,593,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

PHR stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

