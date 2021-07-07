SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

