SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,744 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,505,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $15,228,000.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

