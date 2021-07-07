Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

SHAK stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

