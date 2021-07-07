Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$35.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

