Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

