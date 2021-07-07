Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

