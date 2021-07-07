Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Decreases By 15.4%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:ALG opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.