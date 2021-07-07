Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Grows By 16.8%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

