Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Decreases By 16.6%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

