Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 17.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. CHS has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

