Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Grows By 19.0%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,660,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 23,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

DBX stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

