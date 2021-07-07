Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Decreases By 15.1%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at $2,549,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

