Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Declines By 17.2%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.