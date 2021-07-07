Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 15.2%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

HYLN opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hyliion by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

