Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases By 18.4%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 23,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

