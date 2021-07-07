Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Increases By 18.0%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

