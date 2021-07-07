Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Declines By 15.1%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LifeWorks stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LifeWorks in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.