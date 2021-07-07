Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Decreases By 15.9%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $9,226,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

