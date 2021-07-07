Short Interest in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rises By 19.5%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07.
In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,352 shares of company stock worth $42,857,059 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.