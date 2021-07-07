Short Interest in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rises By 19.5%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,352 shares of company stock worth $42,857,059 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

