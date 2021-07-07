Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Decreases By 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
