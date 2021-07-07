Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Decreases By 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.