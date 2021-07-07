Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Declines By 15.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.
Shares of VITFF stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
About Victoria Gold
