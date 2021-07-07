Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Declines By 15.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Shares of VITFF stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.