SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Financial Comparison

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86 SilverBow Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.24%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.57 $24.00 million $1.31 19.05 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.63 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.17

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 2.39% N/A N/A SilverBow Resources -130.55% -13.51% -2.15%

Summary

Hess Midstream beats SilverBow Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

