Sinclair Broadcast Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,621% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,488. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,922 shares of company stock worth $15,662,972. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,970,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.