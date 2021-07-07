Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.89

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and traded as low as $16.94. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 46,993 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.