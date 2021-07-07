Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.89

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and traded as low as $16.94. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 46,993 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

