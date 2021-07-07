Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $325.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,598.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.