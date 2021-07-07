SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 263,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $35,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

