SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SKYW opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

