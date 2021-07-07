Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

