SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

