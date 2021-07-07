SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $211,930.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.95 or 0.06843904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.07 or 0.01520147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00406923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.98 or 0.00643553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00414575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.00343960 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.