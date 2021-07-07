Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.14 ($28.40).

EPA:GLE opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.52. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

