Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 649,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

