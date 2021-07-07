South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 337,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 161,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

