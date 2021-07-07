South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 337,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 161,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

