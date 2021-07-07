Southside Bancshares (SBSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI):

6/23/2021 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

6/22/2021 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

6/17/2021 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

6/16/2021 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

