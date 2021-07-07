S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $137,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $971,046,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $418.84. 14,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $416.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.08.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

