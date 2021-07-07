SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00.

