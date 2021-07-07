Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 920.56% and a negative net margin of 328.22%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

