Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE STN traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.21. 61,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,647. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

