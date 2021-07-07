Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Achieves $52.52 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00018887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006816 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,121,083 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

