Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CSFB

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STLC. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.39.

Stelco stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.00. 149,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.74.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

