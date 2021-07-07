Stephens Inc. AR Buys 15,784 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 811,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,048,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

