Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.50 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

