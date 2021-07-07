Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.19 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $892.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $864.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $895.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

