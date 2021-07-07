Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.99 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.