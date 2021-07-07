Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,545 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,420,000 shares of company stock worth $503,399,850. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

