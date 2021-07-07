Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,528 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.